GORY BLISTER Sign Worldwide Deal With Eclipse Records; Reborn From Hatred Album Due In September; "Greedy Existence" Single And Video Out Now

Gory Blister are a technical old-school death metal band from Italy, and their new album Reborn From Hatred is the catalyst for our poetic nightmares and horrific victories. The band just signed a worldwide deal with Eclipse Records and they just premiered a new music video and single entitled "Greedy Existence".

The band have also announced the availability of pre-orders for their upcoming full-length album. Reborn From Hatred. which is scheduled to be released on September 8 via Eclipse Records. The album was produced by Raff Sangiorgio and Gianluca D'andria, mixed by Ricardo Borges (Sepultura, Kreator, Carcass), and mastered by Peter Brussee (Steve Vai, Yingwie Malmsteen, Michael Bolton), and the music video was directed by Maurizio Del Piccolo. Watch the clip below.

"Greedy Existence is about a society dominated by greed and brutality, where people have lost their humanity and their choices are influenced by selfishness,” says lead vocalist John St John. “Despite this selfishness, there is still a truth to be discovered, and the negative aspects of the society we live in can be overcome if we are ready to face them and seek the truth. We picked this as the first single because it is very direct, and the best representation of our sound on this album. Lead guitarist Raff Sangiorgio continues, “We wanted to include some symbolism in the video, so the black background is a non place that represents (in metaphor), the greed that overpowers humanity, and the fast images throughout the music video represent the individual's frenzy in chasing their own selfishness, overwhelming anyone who stands in their way.”

The brutally-technical full-length release, Reborn From Hatred, contains eleven masterful songs, with artwork by Augusto Peixoto of Iron Doom Design. The music on the album screams for us to go hard, all the way, face-first into the den of our demons so we can wear their blood on our faces like war paint. The guitars on this record, while scorching, are patterned with such complexity, that there is a raucous intricacy to what is delivered as delicious and violent. The drum licks come in hurricanes of 4/4 and mixed meter time signatures, with the bass replacing our own pounding hearts. This is personal. Gory Blister are not just playing music, but providing our soundtrack as we walk through the fire. There’s a zombie in the funhouse, and we’re going in with baseball bats. There’s a rabid jackal loose in the gift shop, and we’re going in with a net. There’s a circus clown slaughtering people in the freak tent, and we’re going in with machetes, broadswords, and Mineral Mountain Battle Hatchets. The band never tells us to play nice, and like a muse inspires artists to create, Gory Blister shows us the way retool the darkness.

Pre-order / pre-save Reborn From Hatred here.

Tracklisting:

"From Ashes...

"Push Out The Venom"

"Relentless Fear"

"Profound Sedation"

"Unexpected Livings"

"This Blood Is Forever"

"Reborn From Hatred"

"Greedy Existence"

"Signs From Beyond"

"Generation Ship"

"...To Flames"

"Greedy Existence" video:

Gory Blister lineup:

Raff Sangiorgio (guitar/bass/synths)

Gianluca D'Andria (drums)

John St John (vocals)

(Photo - Maurizio Brioschi)