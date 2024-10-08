Goth / Doom Metallers INNER MISSING Release New Single / Video "Letters From The Past"

Israeli-based gothic doom metal band Inner Missing have released the new music video, "Letters From The Past". The track is taken from their their 10th studio album The Diary, which was released earlier this year via Finland's Inverse Records. Check it out below.

Vocalist / guitarist Sigmund comments: "If someone had told me 15 years ago that the main themes of my most sincere album will be nostalgia and homesickness, I wouldn’t take this seriously – but fate, it seems, has a very peculiar sense of humor. The Diary was born as an attempt to rethink the loss of literally everything and to find at least some solid ground under my feet. Usually, when we evaluate the artist’s professionalism and craftsmanship, we use his ability to express (or imitate – depends on how you look at it) emotions as a main criterion – I, in case of The Diary, tried to make the opposite and to sound as detached and contemplative as possible – and still, when I listen to this album, I cannot get rid of the feeling that I let out too much.

Letters From The Past is clearly one of the centerpieces of the album and it is the only song that contains a glimmer of hope in it. It was also a serious challenge to our video production team (Olga Kann and Alex Rabets) to visualize its essence (editing of existing memories after accumulation of new data), so it is a very complex and multilayered work – not many will get it (and it is completely fine) but those who will, will definitely enjoy it and return to it more than once.

After the completion and release of The Diary I don’t really feel like writing new songs (as I said – I’ve already let out too much), but I feel a strong urge to perform these tracks live, so, despite the obvious difficulty of our situation, we have big plans of returning to the stage. Hope to see you at the festivals next season!"

Tracklist:

"Premonitions"

"The Onset"

"Departure"

"Letters From The Past"

"Hiraeth"

"Null"

The Diary - full album