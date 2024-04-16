GRAND SLAM Release "Spitfire" Single And Music Video

Today, Grand Slam unleash the video for “Spitfire”, the ferocious second single from the new studio album, Wheel Of Fortune, out on June 7 via Silver Lining Music.

“I simply can’t wait for you guys to listen to this track. It’s a complete monster!,” exclaims frontman Mike Dyer. “We had the music and the lyrics weren’t quite breaking through. I went to bed that night in the studio under considerable pressure from the boys and I read an incredible story about a young 12-year-old who had a fear of heights, he overcame his fear by jumping off a high board. Eventually, he moved from South Africa to Oxford, England, and became a Spitfire ace, at age 19!”

“I had a rough arrangement idea down for ‘Spitfire’,” adds guitarist and co-founding member Laurence Archer, “but it was only once we all got together in the studio that we found the true feel for the song and it transformed into the monster that it is.”

Watch the "Spitfire" video below:

Grand Slam’s story has been a true journey of destiny, one where early unions ended up leaving unfinished business on the table, and one which finally sees the band attending to said business with the brand-new album Wheel Of Fortune. From Archer’s faultless, fearless fret-driven song architecture on "Spitfire" to Dyer’s swagger and style on "There Goes My Heart". There are moments such as "Come Together (In Harlem)" where the moody strut of original co-founder Phil Lynott is unmistakable, yet the multi-layered steamy swing of "Pirate Song" makes it very clear Grand Slam is firing forward with all guns blazing. Joined by Benjy Reid on drums and Rocky Newton on bass, the creative vigor and will to propel Grand Slam is stronger still, with the new album Wheel Of Fortune being the true statement to this.

“We have a direction that is in my heart, it’s a tribal thing,” Dyer explains, “and the Wheel Of Fortune album is Grand Slam in big boy pants without any scaffolding. This band is something very special; I’m slightly biased I know, but God, I’m really proud of that.”

Wheel Of Fortune will be released in digital and physical formats on June 7. The album will be available in a variety of formats and pre-orders can be placed here.

Wheel Of Fortune tracklisting:

"There Goes My Heart"

"Starcrossed Lovers"

"Come Together (In Harlem)"

"Trail Of Tears"

"Feeling Is Strong (Jo's Song)"

"Spitfire"

"I Wanna Know!"

"Pirate Song"

"Afterlife"

"Wheel Of Fortune"

"There Goes My Heart" video:

Grand Slam will also re-release their debut album, Hit The Ground. Originally released in 2019, the record has been given a makeover.

“I stopped playing for a while and started a film career,” recounts Archer of Hit The Ground. “In 2018 I was working on location in Guadalupe, and I arrived at the decision to record the Grand Slam songs properly, because essentially, what has been out there has not really been representative of what we did back then. Phil and I had done some work-in-progress demos in his backyard studio, and unfortunately, someone stole them and released them. So, it’s always been a goal of mine to re-visit those songs and do them properly, and I had been thinking about showcasing them fittingly for over 30 years, instead of hearing these horrible demos that people put out.”

Re-mixed, re-mastered, and featuring new artwork, Hit The Ground – Revised, will be released on May 10 in digital formats and June 7 in physical formats. Pre-orders can be placed here.

Hit The Ground - Revised tracklisting:

"Gone Are The Days"

"Nineteen"

"Hit The Ground"

"Military Man"

"Crazy"

"Dedication"

"Long Road"

"Sisters Of Mercy"

"Crime Rate"

"Grand Slam" *

* not available on vinyl

Grand Slam are:

Mike Dyer – vocals

Laurence Archer – guitars

Benjy Reid – drums

Rocky Newton – bass

