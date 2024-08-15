GRAVES OF VALOR's Famine Reissued On Limited Edition CD

Graves Of Valor's classic debut, Famine, is available once again. Featuring all-new artwork by Alexandre Goulet (Elysia, All Out War, Ion Dissonance, Despised Icon). Audio restored, remixed and remastered by original engineer, Jamie King at Jamie King Audio. Bonus tracks include a newly remastered version of the original 2007 Tragic Hero Records mix.

Graves Of Valor formed in December of 2005 in Florence, South Carolina. Ex-Through The Eyes Of The Dead members Jeff Springs, Richard Turbeville and Dayton Cantley joined forces with bassist David Hasselbring and vocalist Damon Welch. After the original success of Famine the group then signed to Relapse Records to release their debut album Salarian Gate in 2009.

"Another great band from the Carolinas that I had original tried to sign back in Tribunal's early days, but they got snatched up with lightning speed by Tragic Hero Records and deservedly so." - Matt Tribunal

CDs will be available to purchase here on August 23 at 12 PM, EST.

Tracklisting:

"After The Awakening"

"Kiss The Snake"

"Famine"

"The Burning"

"Hunger Artist"

"Architect"

Bonus Tracks: Famine - Original Mix:

"After The Awakening"

"Kiss The Snake"

"Famine"

"The Burning"

"Hunger Artist"

"Architect"