GRAVEWORM Premier "We Are The Resistance" Music Video

Graveworm have released a music video for "We Are The Resistance", featured on the band's upcoming ninth studio album, Killing Innocence, out on April 28 via AFM Records. Watch the clip below.

It took eight long years, but was more than worth the wait: The South Tyrolean extreme metal institution, Graveworm, is finally back with a new album. And Killing Innocence compensates for everything. Their very own melange of thrash, gothic and death metal is as powerful as ever and shows that Graveworm haven't lost any of their hardness and energy even after all these years.

The ten new songs on Killing Innocence are characterized by dark atmospheres, powerful riffs and driving drums that directly captivate the listener. The album is a tribute to the roots of the band and yet contemporary and freshly produced - an absolute must-buy for fans of gloomy but rousing metal. With Killing Innocence Graveworm impressively proves that they belong to the best representatives of the genre and can still provide surprises in the year 2023.

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Escorting The Soul"

"We Are The Resistance"

"Wicked Mind"

"If The World Shut Down"

"Dead Words"

"Where Agony Prevails"

"A Nameless Grave"

"End Of Time"

"Wrath Of Gods"

"In Honour Of The Fallen"

"We Are The Resistance" video:

"Escorting The Soul" lyric video:

"Dead Words" lyric video: