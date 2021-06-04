GRAVEYARD SHIFTERS - New EP Due In August, "Fake It Till You Make It" Video Out Now

Finnish Punk 'n Rollers Graveyard Shifters have announced the upcoming August 5th self-release of their new EP, Head Turns First, Eyes Follow... Fans and newcomers alike can expect a loud, hot rockin' dose of riotous punk and memorable songwriting sure to get the feet moving and the head nodding in time with the penetrating rhythms. It's a combination that's tough to beat from a band that continues to reach new musical heights!

The official video for the first single, "Fake It Till You Make It", can be enjoyed now:

Graveyard Shifters released the following statement concerning the new single: "'Fake It Till You Make It' excites people to ask themselves whether they are chasing their own dreams, or if they are acting according to imaginary expectations. And obviously, all these nonsense reality TV stars, social media influencers and all the f**kin' wannabes who think they are some kind of messiahs... You are just kerosene to our magic carpet! Hahaha!"

Head Turns First, Eyes Follow... artwork and tracklisting:

"Fake It Till You Make It"

"Head Turns First, Eyes Follow"

"Whirlpool"

"Calm Down Before The Storm"

Head Turns First, Eyes Follow... was recorded, mixed and mastered by Harri Petjakko.