Greece's HAND OF FATE Debut Music Video For New Single "Evergrey"

Greek melodic rock/metal band, Hand Of Fate, have released their new single, "Evergrey". A music video for the song can be viewed below.

Hand Of Fate was formed in December 2014. The formation of the group was almost fatal, since to the initial existence of three of the total five members, the other two were added almost automatically.... as if they were driven by the circumstances of the moment. And since it seems that all the threads of developments were moved by the "hand of fate", the band's name also arose from this event.

With main influences of epic, symphonic, rock and metal sounds, they move musically in a melodic rock/metal style, listening to their need for expression and adapting it to their own needs. Their main goal is expression through their own character, style and creation.

Their first album, Messengers of Hope, was released about a year ago and is available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, Amazon and other digital platforms as well as in physical form CD.

In September 2019, they shared the stage with Gus G, at his concert at Mylos, in Thessaloniki. At the present stage, after the somewhat forced hiatus of the last two years, they are working on new ideas and planning live performances as well.

Band lineup:

Alexandra Anagnostopoulou: Vocals

John Hatzidimos: Lead Guitar, programming

Tasos Gerasimou: Rhythm Guitar, backing vocals

Sotos Sofidis: Bass

Teo Koutsos: Drums