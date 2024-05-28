GREG CHAISSON - "I Am Not Rejoining RED DRAGON CARTEL"; Video

Late last week, a headline made the rounds involving Greg Chaisson, and his possible return to Jake E. Lee's Red Dragon Cartel.

Greg has since reached out to Sean McKenna's Barstools & Bandtalk to set the record straight.

In the exclusive "Rimshots With Sean" interview below, Greg Chaisson addresses the rumours and speculation about his absence or inclusion from certain musical projects, including Red Dragon Cartel. Greg also covers some other topics and gives some insight as to what may be next for RDC.

Says Greg: "I got over 200 private messages from people congratulating me on being back in Red Dragon Cartel, and Jake and I back together again, and so it made me realize that they probably had just read the headlines and didn't actually watch much of the interview, which is neither here nor there. So, just to clear things up, I am not in Red Dragon Cartel."

Greg Chaisson's previous interview with The Double Stop Podcast can be heard via Spotify here, or YouTube below: