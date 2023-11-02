GRETA VAN FLEET Announces Collaboration With Tribucha On "Controlled Burn" Kombucha

"We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with Tribucha as we take over their “Controlled Burn” kombucha featuring flavors of ginger, cayenne, & turmeric," begins an update from Greta Van Fleet. "Experience an ode to the artist's soul within us all. Make a toast to the tales yet unwritten, and drink to this place we were born to and have been given the absolute limitless freedom to create upon!"

Available now at select Publix locations.



Greta Van Fleet recently announced the extension of their Starcatcher World Tour with the addition of 12 new dates throughout the US next year.

The 2024 leg, produced by Live Nation, kicks off on Saturday, April 27 in St. Louis, with stops in Kansas City, Austin, Pittsburgh and Milwaukee (full dates below).Tickets are on sale now.

2024 dates:

April

27 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena#

29 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena#

May

1 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Amp#

2 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center#

6 - Austin, TX - Moody Center#

8 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater#

12 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum#

14 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena#

16 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center#

18 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena#

19 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena#

21 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum#

# with Geese

(Photo - Neil Krug)