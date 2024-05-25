GRIM REAPER, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, BAD WOLVES, SUM 41 Guitarists And More Perform DIMEBAG DARRELL's Iconic Riffs (Video)

Loudwire has shared a new Gear Factor compilation video. Check it out below.

Loudwire: "Late Pantera guitarist Dimebag Darrell has inspired countless rock and metal musicians over the years. Here are all the shredders who've played Dimebag's riffs on Gear Factor, including John 5, Sum 41 and Bad Wolves."

On June 28, 2023, Pantera - comprised of vocalist Phil Anselmo, bassist Rex Brown, guitarist Zakk Wylde (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Label Society), and drummer Charlie Benante (Anthrax) - headlined Resurrection Fest in Viverio, Spain.

Professionally filmed, 4K 50FPS footage of the band, who took the stage to celebrate the lives and legacy of the late Abbott brothers - guitarist Dimebag Darrell and drummer Vinnie Paul - can be seen below. After the introductory video, an enormous crowd is treated to "A New Level", "This Love", "Walk", and "Cowboys From Hell".

Catch Pantera live at the following shows:

June

15 - Download Festival - Donington, UK

July

6 - Rock Fest - Barcelona, Spain

August

2 - Gilette Stadium - Foxborough, MA (with Metallica)

9 - Soldier Field - Chicago, IL (with Metallica)

16 - US Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN (with Metallica)

23 - Commonweath Stadium - Edmonton, AB (with Metallica)

30 - Lumen Field - Seattle, WA (with Metallica)

October

10 - Aftershock Festival - Sacramento, CA