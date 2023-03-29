GRYMHEART Feat. Former WISDOM Guitarist Sign With Scarlet Records

Grymheart has signed a multi-album deal with Scarlet Records.

Grymheart is a new heavy metal band founded in 2022 by Gabriel Blacksmith (Gábor Kovács), former leader and main songwriter of the acclaimed Hungarian power metal band Wisdom.

Combining melodic death, folk and power metal with an epic and energetic sound, Grymheart will take you into a mythological dark world where demons and monsters threaten humanity. Gabriel & his yet mysterious fellows will be fighting the evil ones and protecting the innocents.

Grymheart's debut album is expected to be released in the fall of 2023.

(Photo: Krisztina Máté)