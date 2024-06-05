Guitar Legend ROBIN TROWER To Undergo "Major Operation", US Tour Cancelled - "I Am Very Hopeful That This Procedure Will Give Me A New Lease Of Life"

Rock guitar legend, Robin Trower, has been forced to cancel his upcoming US tour due to health issues. The former Procol Harum member took to social media to share the following message:

"It is with great regret that I must inform you that I will be unable to fulfil the upcoming tour of the USA in September/October.

"I have struggled with health issues for some time now. Following my latest stay in hospital a few weeks ago, my doctor advised me that the only possible way for an effective long-term solution is to undertake a major operation as soon as possible.

"I am currently awaiting confirmation of that date. I have also been advised that the recovery time to 100% full fitness could take a while. This makes committing to a fixed touring period in the near future impossible. I have struggled with this decision but realize I cannot continue touring at this time.

"I know that you will be as disappointed as I am, but I am very hopeful that this procedure will give me a new lease of life and I can return to doing what I love the most- playing live ASAP. I look forward to catching up with you all as soon as I am able."

