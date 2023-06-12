Guitarist ADAM BOMB Performs "Firehouse" On KISS Stage In Prague; Video

American guitarist Adam Bomb, who worked with artists like TKO, Black 'N Blue, Steel Pulse, John Paul Jones, and Michael Monroe, recently joined longtime friend and KISS guitarist, Tommy Thayer, on stage in Prague, Czech Republic. Watch the video below.

Says Adam: "Thank you Tommy and KISS for finally letting me know what’s it is like to play guitar on the KISS stage. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ The world is definitely a better place with KISS in it. My heart is breaking that this may the last time in my life that I see KISS."



