Guitarist ANDY LAROCQUE Talks Working With KING DIAMOND, Looks Back On Recording Abigail Album - "The Music Comes First, But We Share The Same Vision When It Comes To What's Happening On Stage"

Full In Bloom recently caught up with guitarist/engineer/producer Andy LaRocque, who talked about his experience recording King Diamond's 1987 album, Abigail, joining King Diamond during Fatal Portrait, King Diamond, drummer Mikkey Dee, guitarist Michael Denner, bassist Timi Hansen, and LaRocque's Sonic Train Studios. Check out the interview below.

Q: What makes you and King Diamond so compatible that it's you who he's been working with all these years?

Andy: "We pretty much share the same musical vision, and also going on stage has always been very fascinating to me, I've always been very interested in the stage thing. The music comes first, of course, but we share the same vision when it comes to what's happening on stage and presenting the show with good music, so I believe it's that. We match good in a way that he writes his style, and I do my style of songs, and that combination of styles works really good."

Q: What's he like to work with?

Andy: "He's very determined on what he wants, and he's got a very strong vision of what he wants, and when, for example, when we mixed things, he's got an excellent pair of ears. He can hear things sometimes that I can't hear, and the other way around; we just try to work our way through it to get the best possible result."