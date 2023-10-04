Guitarist JOE PERRY On How VAN HALEN's First Album Convinced Him To Leave AEROSMITH In 1979 - "I Knew It Was Time For A Break Because New Ideas Were Needed"

In the new issue of Guitar World, in an expansive feature marking Aerosmith's 50th anniversary, guitarist Joe Perry reveals his reasons for leaving the band amid the fraught sessions for 1979 album, Night In The Ruts, but notes that it was not entirely down to personal struggles.

Perry: "I just had to take care of myself. My personal life wasn't all that great, and I had to deal with that. I had come to terms with that and knew it was time to leave. But I also felt we needed to be more open to new ideas. We were rolling into the ’80s, and I still remember hearing the first Van Halen record and fucking loving it. I mean... what a great fucking record.

Eddie's guitar playing was just so incredible; he turned guitar on its fucking ear and was doing stuff that I'd never heard before. I knew it was time for a break because new ideas were needed. But we also needed to re-adjust our sights and learn to get along again. I remember saying, 'We're not ready for the ’80s.' I don't know why I said that; it was just a vibe or a feeling I had."

Read more here.

Aerosmith, have been forced to postpone schedule dates on their Peace Out farewell tour. The following message from the band, issued at the end of September, explains the situation:

"To our fans: Unfortunately, Steven’s vocal injury is more serious than initially thought. His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care. He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential. As a result, all the currently scheduled Peace Out shows must be postponed to sometime in 2024, with new dates to be announced as soon as we know more."

Steven Tyler adds: “I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world. I promise we will be back as soon as we can!”

Aerosmith continue: "All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates, and refunds will be available for those unable to attend once those dates are announced. Fans with questions regarding refunds should reach out to their point of purchase."