Guitarist JOEY CONCEPCION Releases Sophomore Solo Album; JEFF LOOMIS, CHRISTOPHER AMOTT Guest On Tracks

CT native guitar virtuoso and super shredder Joey Concepcion has released his brand new full length solo album Divine Technical Machine on Mindsnap Music/Combat Records. The album is now available worldwide on all major platforms. The album was mixed and produced by Joey Concepcion and mastered by Nicky Bellmore at Dexter's Lab Recording.

“I am excited and relieved all in one to finally have a killer home for my new music. Not only am I good friends with one of the main owners of Mindsnap Music, (Opus, one of my former bandmates), but I trust their team dearly. I also know they’ll work hard to help get my music out to the masses so it can be heard. A lot of time, effort, blood, sweat, tears, and finances have gone into making my new record! Hope you guys enjoy it," says Joey Concepcion (Solo Artist/Guitarist).

Anyone into heavy guitar driven music will appreciate this album. Like most solo guitarist albums, it’s not just one giant solo or non-stop noodling, there are great melodies within the songs too. Joey C. can not only play guitar like a monster with his abilities being put side by side like some of the guitar greats of past and present, but he is also super humble. The album features well known guitar gurus and some of his personal heroes like Christopher Amott, Jeff Loomis, Marc Rizzo, and more.

“Joey C's songs are full of memorable hooks and I really like the controlled dissonance he's using in several of these songs. With chops to spare I believe he is somewhat of an Evil Satriani. The band here is intense as well. The drums are perfectly executed and compliment and telegraph the changes in the songs. A must hear for any heavy edge guitarists and drummers out there," says Chris Poland (ex-Megadeth/Kings of Thrash/Ohm guitarist).

Joey Concepcion has toured in Europe playing guitar for Dark Tranquility, and has filled in for Arch Enemy on guitar, toured and played with Jasta of Hatebreed, Armageddon with Chris Amontt, The Absence, Once Human, Sanctuary, and Dead By Wednesday. He has also played on albums with Lost Symphony sharing solos with Marty Friedman, Jeff Loomis, and Jimi Bell.

He has also played major festivals all over the world such as Loud Park Japan, Summer Breeze Germany, Reload Festival Germany, and Alcatrazz Festival Belgium, to name a few.

Concepcion is endorsed by Jackson Guitars, Dimarzio Pickups, D’Addario Strings, & Dunlop.

Tracklisting:

“Introduction”

“Anomaly Enterprize” (feat. Jeff Loomis)

“Awake In Dream” (feat. Christopher Amott)

“Blistered”

“Crucified”

“Giant Spider Attack On The City” (feat. Opus & Family)

“Elvianplush” (feat. Marc Rizzo)

“Infinity”

“Virtually Divine”

“Pure Disgust” (feat. Jo Atlan)

“Giant Spider Attack On The City”: