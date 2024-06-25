Guitarist SAKI Releases “The Empress” Music Video; New EP Out Now

Former Nemphila / Mary’s Blood guitarist Saki has released a video for new instrumental track “The Empress”. Video directed by Takuya Nagata and produced by Waka Mizuno. Her debut solo EP Germinans is out now. Stream/purchase here.

Saki, known for her work with bands such as Mary's Blood and NEMOPHILA, finally launches her career as a solo guitarist.

The lead track “Germinans”, with drums played by Chisato Kawaguchi from the fusion world, offers a new approach, while “The Empress”, a girl-crush-style track co-written with arranger Yuki Shibasaki, features a new metal approach to the guitar. “Brightness” is a melodic and intense speed track typical of Saki.

Her friend Frederic Leclerc, known for his work with Kreator and DragonForce, is also involved in the recording of two of the tracks.

Numéro.8, who have worked with Mary's Blood and Nemophila, are also involved in the production of the album.

Tracklisting:

“Germinans”

“The Empress”

“Brightness”