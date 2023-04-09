Guitarist SEAN KELLY Pays Tribute To FOUR BY FATE Bandmate JOHN REGAN - "You Were A Mentor And Friend To Anyone Lucky Enough To Spend Time In Your Presence"

Sad news has come down that rock bassist John Regan, known for his work with Frehley's Comet - launched by original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley - David Lee Roth, Peter Frampton, Billy Idol, Robin Trower and more passed away on April 7th at age 71. Cause of death has not been revealed.

Regan was also a member of Four By Fate, launched with former Frehley's Comet bandmate / guitarist Tod Howarth, in 2014. Lee Aaron guitarist Sean Kelly, who was a member of Four By Fate, has paid tribute to Regan with the following message:

"Goodbye, Maestro John Regan... in our short time together, you taught me so much about what it means to be a musician and man of integrity. From your humility in the face of your incredible achievements, to your kindness and respect for everyone you encountered, to your words of encouragement and support, you were a mentor and friend to anyone lucky enough to spend time in your presence. I am so glad we reconnected recently, and so grateful to have been your bandmate and friend. My sincere condolences to your family. I’ll see you on the other side for that long talked about session, brother."

Regan recorded four albumns with Frehley's Comet: Trouble Walkin' (1989), 12 Picks (1997), Loaded Deck (1998), Greatest Hits Live (Ace Frehley) (2006). Four By fate released their debut album, Relentless, in 2016.

BraveWords sends our heartfelt condolences to John Regan's family and friends.