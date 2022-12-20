Guitarist STEVE BELLO Working On New Album; ATTACKER Bassist Joins Ranks

New Jersey 7-string guitarist Steve Bello is currently working on the ninth studio album (approximate summer 2023 release). Much like the previous CD Mood Swings, drummer Mike Sabatini of the NJ metal band Attacker will perform/mix/engineer the new material. Once again, sessions will take place at Mike's studio, Bandmother Recording, in Jersey City, NJ

As of today (December 18, 2022), Attacker bassist Brian Smith has joined the ranks to record on the upcoming album. Steve says, "I am very pleased with everything; we performed two shows this year and I have been saying it's the most muscular-sounding line-up I've ever had. Now that Brian is on board, we can move forward as a true power trio, and we are eyeing potential live shows in 2023."

Steve also says, "The new music still have groove and dynamics but is definitely the heaviest to date. One song in particular is without question the fastest song too."

Steve is endorsed with Ibanez guitars, GHS Strings, Orange amplifiers, Ampturco cables, PickGuy guitar picks, Pedaltrain boards, Electro Harmonix pedals, Checkered Pedals, and DigiTech. Find our more at stevebellomusic.com.