Guitarist STEVE STEVENS On New BILLY IDOL Music - "Definitely This Year"

Iconic guitarist Steve Stevens (Billy Idol, Michael Jackson) sat down for an exclusive one on one interview with Cassius Morris on WatchMojo's brand new music podcast Innersleeve, which can be seen below, to discuss his plans for 2021, his relationship with Billy Idol, what it was like to work with Michael Jackson, The New York Dolls and much more! An excerpt has been transcribed as follows:

"We finished up touring, obviously, in March (2020) when COVID hit," says Stevens. "Every year we do a residency in Las Vegas, it became apparent that our touring plans had come to a screeching halt - this is of course Billy Idol. So, we finished up and we said, okay, we're going to both quarantine. And we made plans to record new music with producer Butch Walker. Butch is kind of like a self-contained jack-of-all-trades. He's got his own studio, does all his own engineering, plays every instrument imaginable. So the three of us were able to actually do new music over the course of the year, and we've just finished that. We've done our mixes, and I guess the plan is now to figure out when the right time to get it out is, but it'll definitely be this year... we're just waiting to find out when we can go back out and play."

Billy Idol's last studio album was 2014's Kings & Queens Of The Underground. It spawned videos for "Can't Break Me Down" and "Save Me Now".