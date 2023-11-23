GUNS N' ROSES Bassist DUFF McKAGAN - "We Are Testing The Waters For Touring For Lighthouse"

November 23rd is Thanksgiving in The United States. Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan has expressed thanks via the following message posted on social media:

"Just wanted to check in real quick with you guys on here. I hope you all are well and good and wanted to thank each and every one of you for being so damn supportive of Lighthouse. I saw some great merch out there in the crowd in those last few weeks of GNR touring. I felt connected!

In this time of Thanksgiving here in the U.S., I have always taken a pause to think about the things I am grateful for. My wife and kids and their happiness and health. I’m grateful for my friends and hope that I am doing enough to let them know that I am truly ‘there’ for them. I am also super grateful to you fans of my music. Throughout my career, you motherf*ckers have always been there!

I’ll be doing a couple live appearances here in the next month, so stay tuned for more on that. We are also testing the waters for touring for Lighthouse. More on that when it comes!

My very best to all of you - Duff"

Duff McKagan recently released his third solo album, Lighthouse, and has shared a visualizer for the song, "Hope", which features his GN'R bandmate, Slash. Check it out below:

Lighthouse is available now in a wide range of formats including streaming, download, CD, cassette, and LP. A number of deluxe versions and bundles featuring official Certificates of Authenticity signed by McKagan are also available.

In addition, two webstore exclusive vinyl variants – “Transparent Green & “Black Marble” and “Black Velvet” – of the deluxe packaging are on offer, including three lithographs, a 12-page booklet, a sticker, and a guitar pick, all enclosed in a transparent PVC sleeve allowing interchangeability of the graphics displayed on the album’s cover.

Lighthouse – as well as an exclusive line of brand-new Lighthouse merch – is available now at duffonline.com.

Tracklisting:

"Lighthouse"

"Longfeather"

"Holy Water"

"I Saw God On 10th St"

"Fallen"

"Forgiveness"

"Just Another Shakedown"

"Fallen Ones"

"Hope" (Feat. Slash)

"I Just Don’t Know" (Feat. Jerry Cantrell)

"Lighthouse" (Reprise) (Feat. Iggy Pop)

"I Just Don't Know" video:

"Longfeather" video:

"I Saw God On 10th St." visualizer:

"Lighthouse" visualizer:

"Fallen Ones" visualizer:

(Photo - Charles Peterson)