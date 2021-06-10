GUS G. Premiers "Fierce" Music Video - "Don’t Be Scared, This Is Just A Love Story," Says FIREWIND Leader

Firewind guitarist Gus G. has released a music video for his new solo single, "Fierce". Check it out below, and get the single here

Says Gus G.: "Boo! 👻 Check out the video for my brand new single, 'Fierce'! Don’t be scared, this is just a love story… 😈 I came up with the concept of a lonely rock star who eventually finds true love in the eyes of “Necromantissa” - a girl he previously kept hostage in his dungeon. Music finally unites them and they live happily ever after and even form a metal band. Nightmare or reality?? We had tons of fun shooting this, getting in full makeup. I love certain black metal & shock rock aesthetics & wanted to try something different, instead of doing yet another performance video. And I also wanted to make a video with my cats too. Many thanks to Panagiotis Kountouras for the excellent directing once again, my immortal beloved & our cats Marquise and Leon."