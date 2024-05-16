GWAR Announces Hell-O! (36th Anniversary Edition) Red Splatter On Clear Vinyl With Expanded Artwork & Never Before Seen Photos

Human Scum! Raise Your Horns! Infamous Lords and Masters of shock rock are thrilled to announce the reissue of their landmark masterpiece album, Hell-O!, on this, its 36th anniversary. The new release will be blood-spattered clear vinyl and includes expanded artwork featuring never-before-seen photos from the time, including the original album release show in Richmond.

Hell-O! (36th Anniversary Edition) will be available in physical form only with limited runs of both CD and vinyl. It is due out September 13th on the band’s own label: Pit Records.

To help celebrate this momentous release, the iconic heavy metal collective is also reprinting the "GWAR Must Die" t-shirts made oh-so-famous back in their original pillaging days by human rabble everywhere. Get yours here.

As some of you may know, the current lead singer of the band, Blóthar the Berserker, once inhabited the earthly form of GWAR’s original bass player, Beefcake the Mighty. We asked Blóthar for his feelings on this momentous occasion:

“It was the 80’s. I was so young and scared. I will always remember wandering around the seedy sex arcades of Times Square, pants around my ankles, tears in my eyes…little did I know, I was working on the most important record in the history of shock rock. We were polishing a turd for the ages…we wanted to call it 'Beat the Meatles,' but the record company said no…and 'Hell-O' was born.”

Pre-order Hell-O! (36th Anniversary Edition) here.

Tracklisting:

"Time For Death"

"AEIOU"

"Americanized"

"I'm In Love (With A Dead Dog)"

"Slutman City"

"World O' Filth"

"War Toy"

"Captain Crunch"

"Pure As The Arctic Snow"

"Je M' Appelle J.Cousteau"

"Gwar Theme"

"Bone Meal"

"Ollie North"

"Techno's Song"

"U Ain't Shit"

"Rock & Roll Party Town"



Live dates:

June (withWeedeater, X-Cops, Squid Pisser)

7 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater

8 - Reading, PA - Reverb

9 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

11 - Columbia, SC - The Senate

12 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

13 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Festival

14 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City Music Hall

15 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall

16 - Destin, FL - Club LA

17 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor

September (with Brujeria, BRAT, Cancer Christ)

12 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

13 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

14 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls

17 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

18 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

20 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live

21 - Des Moines, IA - Knotfest