GYPSY PISTOLEROS - New Single "Gonna Die With A Gun In My Hand" Out August 14th

Off Yer Rocka Recordings sister label Heavy Rocka Recordings recently announced the arrival of the brilliantly twisted sleazy punk'n'flamenco rollers Gypsy Pistoleros to the family. The band have signed a new two-album deal with Off Yer Rocka (Heavy Rocka Records) joining such stellar artists as The Quireboys, Twister, Ryders Creed, Gorilla Riot, Ward XVI, Black Aces, Gin Annie, and Massive. Gypsy Pistoleros’ new album, The Mescalito Vampires, will be released on August 14. Preorder at OffYerRocka.com. New single and video, "Gonna Die With A Gun In My Hand" will be released alongside the album on August 14.

“Gonna Die With A Gun In My Hand” - the song inspired by iconic Assasin Rubi Malone from WET - Playstation/XBox Grindhouse shoot ‘em up game, that featured this Pistoleros song has its debut on the upcoming album. This was to be the theme tune for never released PS/XBox Grindhouse/shooting game sequel WET 2. The video and theme song was to be used for Playstation 3 and XBox Game WET2, which was sadly never released.

Taken from The Mescalto Vampires, Gypsy Pistoleros have unleashed a new video for “Gonna Die With A Gun In My Hand”, which will be launched on HRH TV channel on August 14, alongside the highly anticipated album release.

The Mescalito Vampires was recorded in Black Tree Recording Studios, Tardebigge, Worcestershire with guitarist Mark Westwood engineering and producing (The Beat, Dogs D’Amour, Chumbawamba, Arena, Hazel O’Connor, Dreadzone).

Tracklisting:

“Lost In A Town Called Nowhere”

“Viva La Revolution, Viva Zapata”

“The Mescalito Vampires (Welcome To The Hotel De La Muerto)”

“Soho Daze, Just Another Friday Night”

“Roses, Gallows And The Wild Preachers Daughter”

“The Forsaken”

“The Name’s Django”

“Cisco Kid”

“Gonna Die With A Gun In My Hand”

“Alone Again”

"The Mescalito Vampires (Welcome To The Hotel De La Muerto)" video:

“The Name’s Django” video: