GYRDLEAH Teases New Album, Spellbinder, With Video For "VVitch"

Atmospheric black metal outfit Gyrdleah is preparing to unleash their new album, Spellbinder, on April 21st via Black Lion Records. The new single "VVitch" offers a tantalizing taste of the encroaching horror-fueled offering.

Spellbinder journeys through gloomy realms. Intensely distorted guitars, echoing into the vastness beyond, produce a wall of sound through which thundering percussion and ghastly vocals bleed. Gyrdleah composes dynamically to truly manifest the unending shadowy plains, ebbing and flowing through high speed moments of anguish and more sombre sections across the tracks.

"Navigating through the recent years of death and plague, my path has led to Spellbinder," says Gyrdleah. "A journey of self revelation, undying will, homage to nature and celebration of the dark arts."

Tracklisting:

"Stab The Lamb"

"Gyfu"

"Gathered For The Murder"

"Approaching Gyrdleah"

"Speak Of The Devil"

"Spellbinder"

"VVitch"

"Six Hundred Threescore And Six"

"Outro"

Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.