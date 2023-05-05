H.E.A.T Share Video For New Track “Will You Be”; Announce Extra Force LP

Today, H.E.A.T, Swedish heirs of '80s hard rock, has released their new song "Will You Be," an anthemic and heartfelt power ballad in its purest form. The song comes with a video that shows the band's contagious joy of playing.

And meanwhile, the band is creating a rare alternative video that will transport you straight into the heart of their studio sessions. Stay tuned and get ready to feel like you're jamming with H.E.A.T!

Following hymns of praise for their 2022 album Force Majeure, H.E.A.T promise to deliver more of the same energy in 2023. It was the band's idea to celebrate the bond to their loyal fans and to create a strictly limited collector's item.

Extra Force is set to be released on September 1, and includes a collection of new studio tracks, unreleased live recordings, and H.E.A.T classics, previously sung by Erik Grönwall, now for the first time with original singer Kenny Leckremo on vocals!

The specially priced longplayer comes as limited CD Digipak and limited Black Vinyl. Extra Force is a must-have addition to any H.E.A.T fan's collection. Preorder Extra Force here.

Tracklisting:

Vinyl

“Freedom”

“Will You Be”

“Rise (Kenny L. Version)”

“One By One (Kenny L. Version)”

“Rock Your Body” (Live)

“One By One” (Live)

“Dangerous Ground” (Live)

“Back To The Rhythm” (Live)

CD

Tracks 1-9 form vinyl plus:

“Nationwide” (Live)

“Living On The Run” (Live)