HALESTORM's Lzzy Hale Duets With GWAR's Blöthar The Berserker In NYC; Video, Photos

GWAR were joined on stage by Halestorm's Lzzy Hale for a performance of "The Cutter" this past Friday (October 13) at Palladium Times Square in New York City. Hale guests on the original version of "The Cutter", featured on GWAR's The New Dark Ages album, released in 2022.

Check out some photos and video from Lzzy's duet with Blöthar The Berserker below.

Says GWAR: "We are not easily impressed, but the mighty Lzzy Hale aka CLITAURUS MAXIMUS making an appearance for “The Cutter” at our show in NYC was almost as satisfying as making your ears bleed from our own fantastic screams and drum bangs and guitar shreds. Toronto, Cincinnati, and Milwaukee, you have MUCH to live up to. Prepare yourselves for mayhem, you terrible, awful people. Yippee."