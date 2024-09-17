HAMMERFALL Announce Support Acts For First Ever Australian Tour

Swedish power metal act HammerFall will tour Australia for the first time ever in January 2025. The band have announce folk metallers Valhalore and power metal group Silent Night will support the Swedes on the jaunt.

Get tickets at thephoenix.au.

“We all agreed that one measly show in 27 years is not nearly enough. So we’re coming in full force next year. Brace yourselves for a Heavy Metal celebration the likes of which you have never seen!” – Oscar Dronjak

“We are very excited to bring our particular brand of Heavy Metal to Australia for the first time, and we can’t wait to show you what HammerFall Anno 2025 sounds like!” – Joacim Cans

The Hammer will strike with force in Australia as HammerFall unleash a setlist full of power drenched anthems such as “Heart’s On Fire”, “Last Man Standing”, “Brotherhood”, “Heeding The Call”, “Any Means Necessary”, “Hail To The King” and so many more.

Donning their brightest shining armour, HammerFall will leave their mark on Australia forever by delivering an unforgettable live experience for metalheads across the continent.

Dates:

January

14 – Perth – Metro Fremantle

15 – Adelaide – Lion Arts

17 – Melbourne, Northcote Theatre

18 – Sydney – Manning Bar

19 – Brisbane – The Triffid