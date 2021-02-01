HANSI KÜRSCH Quits DEMONS & WIZARDS - "My Collaboration With JON SCHAFFER Is Over"

Following Iced Earth mainman Jon Schaffer's arrest for “unlawful entry into the United States Capitol Building” in Washington D.C. on January 6, his partner in his long-running project Demons & Wizards, Blind Guardian's Hansi Kürsch, has officially quit that band.

Kürsch released the following statement to Germany's Rock Hard: "I notified Jon and Century Media on Monday that I was leaving the Demons & Wizards project with immediate effect. My collaboration with Jon on Demons & Wizards is over."

As previously reported, reports and a search indicate that all traces of Iced Earth and Demons & Wizards have disappeared from the Century Media website. They no longer appear on the label's current artist list, and merchandise from both bands has been removed from the Century Media webshop. In addition, both bands have been removed from the label's former artists roster.

While Century Media has yet to make an official statement, this can be seen as the fallout from recent events involving Jon Schaffer.

The latest Demons & Wizards studio album, III, was released on February 21, 2020.

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)