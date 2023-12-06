HATCHET Release First New Song In 5 Years With “Leave No Soul”

Things have been too quiet on the Hatchet front. The Bay Area metal band arguably produced some of the best new thrash of the 2010s, along with some relentless high energy live shows.

Outside of the Awaiting Evil debut vinyl reissue last year fans have been demanding more. Well, wishes are heard and another punch is struck with today’s release of “Leave No Soul.” The song can be heard via all streaming/download platforms, or check out the video, created by Tsunami Films (Blessed Curse, Tegmentum, Apothesary).

“Well kids, it's that time of year again... or rather that time in 5 years for us! That's right - New Hatchet material is finally here!” exclaims Hatchet vocalist/guitarist Julz Ramos. “It's hard to believe it's been that long since we released something. Time certainly is flying by faster than we all realize. Especially in these last couple of years of what some consider a changing of times or even a global crisis. Now the world is watching several violent invasion style wars that have just begun or are possibly continuations if you look back far enough. Seems mankind is constantly at odds with itself for trivial reasons. Does it ever get better? Or worse for that matter? Is this how it has always been and will always be? I found my mind drifting to these questions while spending lots of isolated time throughout the 2020-22 period, as much of the world did. This was the period of actually writing and tracking of this and some other songs which we will released on an upcoming EP.”

“As a band this EP process was a challenge for several reasons. One being the odd way of completing it through several online and zoom style sessions to try and convey thoughts etc. Also due to a couple of us relocating our living situations, so meeting in person had become more difficult. This would attribute to several recording sessions of just 2 or 3 of us being present but unfortunately never all 4 of us at the same time,” further elaborates Julz. “You can do a lot with the internet, file sharing and home recording but for me there is something about being in-person with all 4 members and having some open-ended time to discuss and collectively arrange/write music that you just can't get through the computer. Also spending that much time on something makes you overanalyze and eventually rework things you might not have with a shorter yet more organic in-person feel. Overall, I think this came out great, but the process was much more drawn-out this time, and I don't think any of us enjoyed that part.”

“Yet, sitting back listening to it all, it still puts a huge smile on my face, and I hope all of you out there who have been waiting. I don't really know what that all means. Maybe you can tell me?”

Hatchet is planning an EP release 2024, more information will be released in due time.