HATE ETERNAL - First Ever Official Guitar Tab Book Due Later This Month

"Super excited to announce Hate Eternal will be releasing the first ever Official Guitar Tab Book on June 10th entitled Best Of - Vol. I, released with Sheet Happens Publishing," announces frontman Erik Rutan.

"As many of you know, this is something I have wanted to do for a very, very long time. With the tremendous help of Evan Bradley transcribing, we worked together painstakingly to be very thorough and accurate. Very proud of what we achieved and hope to do more books in the future. Cheers! Cover Photo By Alex Morgan."