HATEFULMURDER Streams New Single / Video "Call Out Your Soul”

Hatefulmurder, from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, returns with a new single and video, "Call Out Your Soul".

The new track brings elements of death metal, with a contrast between old school and contemporary with powerful rhymes where we can hear Angélica Burns' dynamic range in all its glory.

About the single, the band says: “'Call Out Your Soul' ended up being a consensus among the band and we believe it to be one of the strongest songs on this new album. It mixes heavy parts with more ambient passages, bringing a little of all the elements of the essence of the new album. Our influences range from death metal, thrash metal and modern metal. Each member of the band enjoys a little more of each style and ends up taking a little of their influences into the compositions."

Stream / download "Call Out Your Soul" here.

In January 2023 the band released the single “Psywar”, along with a music video. In July the band released the track “Eye For An Eye”, with a lyric video to promote the work. The two singles are part of the new album that will be released in the second half of this year.

