HATESPHERE Debut "Darkspawn" Lyric Video
March 3, 2023, an hour ago
HateSphere have released a lyric video for "Darkspawn", the second single from the new album, Hatred Reborn, to be released on March 24 via Scarlet Records. Watch the clip below.
Once again produced by Tue Madsen at the legendary Antfarm Studio, Hatred Reborn will be released in the following formats:
- limited-edition vinyl
- digipak CD
- digital
Pre-order here.
The artwork was created by Stefan Skjoedt.
Tracklisting:
"The Awakening"
"Hatred Reborn"
"Cutthroat"
"Gravedigger"
"918"
"Darkspawn"
"The Truest Form Of Pain"
"Brand Of Sacrifice"
"A Violent Compulsion"
"Spitting Teeth"
"Another Piece Of Meat" (Scorpions cover - digipak bonus track)
"The Fallen Shall Rise In A River Of Blood" (live - digipak bonus track)
"Darkspawn" lyric video:
"Cutthroat" video:
Find the band's tour itinerary here.
HateSphere lineup:
Mathias Uldall - vocals
Peter Lyse Karmark - guitar
Kasper Kirkegaard - guitar
Jimmy Nedergaard - bass
Mike Park Nielsen - drums
(Photo - Julia Nikiforova - JN Lightning Photography)