HATESPHERE Debut "Darkspawn" Lyric Video

HateSphere have released a lyric video for "Darkspawn", the second single from the new album, Hatred Reborn, to be released on March 24 via Scarlet Records. Watch the clip below.

Once again produced by Tue Madsen at the legendary Antfarm Studio, Hatred Reborn will be released in the following formats:

- limited-edition vinyl

- digipak CD

- digital

Pre-order here.

The artwork was created by Stefan Skjoedt.

Tracklisting:

"The Awakening"

"Hatred Reborn"

"Cutthroat"

"Gravedigger"

"918"

"Darkspawn"

"The Truest Form Of Pain"

"Brand Of Sacrifice"

"A Violent Compulsion"

"Spitting Teeth"

"Another Piece Of Meat" (Scorpions cover - digipak bonus track)

"The Fallen Shall Rise In A River Of Blood" (live - digipak bonus track)

"Darkspawn" lyric video:

"Cutthroat" video:

Find the band's tour itinerary here.

HateSphere lineup:

Mathias Uldall - vocals

Peter Lyse Karmark - guitar

Kasper Kirkegaard - guitar

Jimmy Nedergaard - bass

Mike Park Nielsen - drums

(Photo - Julia Nikiforova - JN Lightning Photography)