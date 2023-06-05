HATESPHERE To Tour Denmark This Fall; Transparent Vinyl & Cassette Editions Of Hatred Reborn Album Now Available

HateSphere have announced that they are heading back out on the road in Denmark this fall. Support on select shows comes from fellow Danish thrashers Chronicle and Persecutor. Tickets are available here.

Dates:

September

15 - Copenhagen Metal Fest, Amager Bio - Copenhagen, Denmark

16 - Harders - Svendborg, Denmark *

October

6 - Forbrændingen - Albertslund, Denmark *

7 - Køge Metal Festival, Tapperiet - Køge, Denmark

13 - Fermaten - Herning, Denmark #

14 - Walthers - Skanderborg, Denmark *

20 - Odense Metal Festival, Posten - Odense, Denmark

21 - Spillestedet Thy - Thisted, Denmark *

27-29 - Copenhell Metal Cruise - Copenhagen-Oslo-Copenhagen, Denmark

November

3 - Stars - Vordingborg, Denmark *

* Support - Chronicle + Persecutor

# Support - Chronicle

For more tour dates go to hatesphere.com/tourdates/.

In other news, HateSphere's new album, Hatred Reborn, is now available on transparent green vinyl.

Says the band: "Check out this cool limited edition on our official webshop or at Scarlet Records. On our official shop you’re able to get the vinyl as part of a cool vinyl bundle. Check it out here.

The band continues: "DeathFarm Records has released our new album Hatred Reborn on a limited cassette edition. This is old school, and we recommend you to buy yourselves a copy here."

The artwork for Hatred Reborn was created by Stefan Skjoedt.

Tracklisting:

"The Awakening"

"Hatred Reborn"

"Cutthroat"

"Gravedigger"

"918"

"Darkspawn"

"The Truest Form Of Pain"

"Brand Of Sacrifice"

"A Violent Compulsion"

"Spitting Teeth"

"Another Piece Of Meat" (Scorpions cover - digipak bonus track)

"The Fallen Shall Rise In A River Of Blood" (live - digipak bonus track)

"Darkspawn" lyric video:

"Cutthroat" video:

Find the band's tour itinerary here.

HateSphere lineup:

Mathias Uldall - vocals

Peter Lyse Karmark - guitar

Kasper Kirkegaard - guitar

Jimmy Nedergaard - bass

Mike Park Nielsen - drums

(Photo - Julia Nikiforova - JN Lightning Photography)