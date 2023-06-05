HATESPHERE To Tour Denmark This Fall; Transparent Vinyl & Cassette Editions Of Hatred Reborn Album Now Available
June 5, 2023, an hour ago
HateSphere have announced that they are heading back out on the road in Denmark this fall. Support on select shows comes from fellow Danish thrashers Chronicle and Persecutor. Tickets are available here.
Dates:
September
15 - Copenhagen Metal Fest, Amager Bio - Copenhagen, Denmark
16 - Harders - Svendborg, Denmark *
October
6 - Forbrændingen - Albertslund, Denmark *
7 - Køge Metal Festival, Tapperiet - Køge, Denmark
13 - Fermaten - Herning, Denmark #
14 - Walthers - Skanderborg, Denmark *
20 - Odense Metal Festival, Posten - Odense, Denmark
21 - Spillestedet Thy - Thisted, Denmark *
27-29 - Copenhell Metal Cruise - Copenhagen-Oslo-Copenhagen, Denmark
November
3 - Stars - Vordingborg, Denmark *
* Support - Chronicle + Persecutor
# Support - Chronicle
For more tour dates go to hatesphere.com/tourdates/.
In other news, HateSphere's new album, Hatred Reborn, is now available on transparent green vinyl.
Says the band: "Check out this cool limited edition on our official webshop or at Scarlet Records. On our official shop you’re able to get the vinyl as part of a cool vinyl bundle. Check it out here.
The band continues: "DeathFarm Records has released our new album Hatred Reborn on a limited cassette edition. This is old school, and we recommend you to buy yourselves a copy here."
The artwork for Hatred Reborn was created by Stefan Skjoedt.
Tracklisting:
"The Awakening"
"Hatred Reborn"
"Cutthroat"
"Gravedigger"
"918"
"Darkspawn"
"The Truest Form Of Pain"
"Brand Of Sacrifice"
"A Violent Compulsion"
"Spitting Teeth"
"Another Piece Of Meat" (Scorpions cover - digipak bonus track)
"The Fallen Shall Rise In A River Of Blood" (live - digipak bonus track)
"Darkspawn" lyric video:
"Cutthroat" video:
Find the band's tour itinerary here.
HateSphere lineup:
Mathias Uldall - vocals
Peter Lyse Karmark - guitar
Kasper Kirkegaard - guitar
Jimmy Nedergaard - bass
Mike Park Nielsen - drums
(Photo - Julia Nikiforova - JN Lightning Photography)