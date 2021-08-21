HEADSTONES, THE TEA PARTY, SLOAN And MOIST Cancel Saints And Sinners Cross Canada Tour Due To "Immovable Pandemic Related Roadblocks"

Headstones, Sloan, Moist and The Tea Party have released a joint statement regarding their Saints And Sinners cross-Canada tour, which was postponed and then rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It reads as follows:

"Dear Fans,

After almost two years of planning, delays and replanning, the Saints & Sinners Tour has yet again been met with immovable pandemic related roadblocks and regional restrictions, making it impossible to keep our dates for this November and, as a result, we are cancelling the tour with no plans to reschedule. Please hit up your place of purchase for refund instructions.

On behalf of all four bands, thank you all for continuing to support us over the past 18 months and our combined efforts to do this great thing together. We kept trying to make it happen because of your support and frankly, because it would have been a fuck of a lot of fun.

Music says it all - we miss the conversation and sharing it with you - it means everything to us. Whatever the coming days and months have in store, let’s face it together, so we come out the other side of this thing still talking to each other and ready to fill the venues across Canada with music again."

~Headstones, Moist, Sloan & The Tea Party

Headstones released a lyric video back in April for their song "Bin This Way For Years", from their 2013 album, Love + Fury. Check it out below.