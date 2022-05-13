HEART ATTACK Release New Video “The Messenger”

French metallers Heart Attack have released a new single, video with “The Messenger”.

In "The Messenger" the band explores the darkness hidden in every human being that reveals itself in moments of adversity to create chaos. With the same intention to symbolize the message, the music video performs amid raw concrete in an abandoned stadium, a cubic monolith in the desolate landscape of Vitrolles, and the French caves of Saint Césaire. The caves were born 6 million years ago in the depths of the earth in an unequaled kingdom of the imaginary where the beauty of authentic nature met tumultuous waters for centuries. While contrasting background blends in footage from Chornobyl's landscapes that heavily reinforce the prevailing note.

Kevin Geyer, vocalist and guitarist of the band Heart Attack, comments on the new video single:

"‘The Messenger’ is a very special song on the album, with darker and more melodic influences and with a heavier tempo. We wanted a sound that is closer to the lyrics and symbolizes the darkness of being human."

The song is taken off the forthcoming album Negative Sun out on June 10 via Atomic Fire Records. Preorder here.

Heart Attack is:

Kevin Geyer - Rhythm Guitar, Lead Vocals

Christophe Icard – Drums

Chris Cesari - Lead Guitar, Keyboards

William Ribeiro - Bass Guitar, Lead Vocals

(Photo – Acqualeni Manuel)