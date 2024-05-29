HEART Cancels 2024 European Tour
May 29, 2024, 35 minutes ago
Heart were scheduled to tour Europe and The UK in June and July. Sadly, that 13-date run will not be happening now. The band issued the following statement earlier today:
"We regret to inform you that all upcoming Heart performances in Europe are cancelled."
"In late May, Ann Wilson will undergo a time-sensitive but routine medical procedure for which the recovery time is six weeks."
"Heart deeply regrets this unfortunate circumstance and hopes to return to Europe soon. Refunds will be available at point of purchase as applicable."
Ann Wilson has since commented further,saying: "I’m okay! Please don’t worry. I do apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. It’s certainly an inconvenience for me. Love & respect always, Ann"
Catch Heart live at the following shows across North America:
July
30 - Progressive Field - Cleveland, OH (with Def Leppard & Journey)
August
1 - Canadian Tire Centre - Ottawa, ON
2 - Rogers Centre - Toronto, ON (with Def Leppard & Journey)
5 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA (with Def Leppard & Journey)
7 - Videotron Centre - Quebec, ON
8 - Bell Centre - Montreal, QC
10 - MVP Arena - Albany, NY
11 - KeyBank Center - Buffalo, NY
13 - Heritage Bank Center - Cincinnati, OH
15 - Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI
16 - Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater - Hinckley, MN
18 - Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, NE
21 - The Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI
23 - Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston, WV
24 - Thompson - Boling Arena at Food City Center - Knoxville, TN
27 - Scope Arena - Norfolk, VA
28 - The Allentown Fairgrounds - Grandstand - Allentown, PA
September
26 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
28 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
29 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
October
2 - Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets Arena
4 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
5 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
8 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
10 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
12 - North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena
14 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
16 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum
17 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum
19 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena
21 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
November
13 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at BJCC
14 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum
16 - Wichita, KS - Intrust Bank Arena
19 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
21 - Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena at The MARK
22 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center
24 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre
27 - Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel Centre
29 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
30 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
December
3 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum
5 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
7 - Boise, ID - Extra Mile Arena
9 - Sacramento, CA - Golden1 Center
12 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Arena
13 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena
15 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas