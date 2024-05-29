HEART Cancels 2024 European Tour

Heart were scheduled to tour Europe and The UK in June and July. Sadly, that 13-date run will not be happening now. The band issued the following statement earlier today:

"We regret to inform you that all upcoming Heart performances in Europe are cancelled."

"In late May, Ann Wilson will undergo a time-sensitive but routine medical procedure for which the recovery time is six weeks."

"Heart deeply regrets this unfortunate circumstance and hopes to return to Europe soon. Refunds will be available at point of purchase as applicable."

Ann Wilson has since commented further,saying: "I’m okay! Please don’t worry. I do apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. It’s certainly an inconvenience for me. Love & respect always, Ann"

Catch Heart live at the following shows across North America:

July

30 - Progressive Field - Cleveland, OH (with Def Leppard & Journey)

August

1 - Canadian Tire Centre - Ottawa, ON

2 - Rogers Centre - Toronto, ON (with Def Leppard & Journey)

5 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA (with Def Leppard & Journey)

7 - Videotron Centre - Quebec, ON

8 - Bell Centre - Montreal, QC

10 - MVP Arena - Albany, NY

11 - KeyBank Center - Buffalo, NY

13 - Heritage Bank Center - Cincinnati, OH

15 - Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI

16 - Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater - Hinckley, MN

18 - Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, NE

21 - The Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI

23 - Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston, WV

24 - Thompson - Boling Arena at Food City Center - Knoxville, TN

27 - Scope Arena - Norfolk, VA

28 - The Allentown Fairgrounds - Grandstand - Allentown, PA

September

26 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

28 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

29 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

October

2 - Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets Arena

4 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

5 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

8 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

10 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

12 - North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

14 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

16 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum

17 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum

19 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena

21 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

November

13 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at BJCC

14 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum

16 - Wichita, KS - Intrust Bank Arena

19 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

21 - Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena at The MARK

22 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

24 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

27 - Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel Centre

29 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

30 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

December

3 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum

5 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

7 - Boise, ID - Extra Mile Arena

9 - Sacramento, CA - Golden1 Center

12 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Arena

13 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

15 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas