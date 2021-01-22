HEART Vocalist ANN WILSON Releases New Single "Tender Heart"; Lyric Video

Heart's Ann Wilson has release a new original song, "Tender Heart", available now at all DSPs and streaming services here. Find a lyric video for the song below.

“‘Tender Heart’ came out of a personal struggle,” says Wilson, “but quickly evolved into a greater, more universal meaning. We as the human race are coming to realize realities we never dreamed we’d have to face – environmentally, culturally, financially, and health-wise. Humanity is coming to terms with uncomfortable, heartbreaking, terrifying truths. This song is for the soul whose heart is blindsided by reality, but is still soft and innocent. I hope people will identify with this song and feel they are not alone.”

Widely regarded as one of the greatest voices in the history of rock ‘n’ roll, Wilson will discuss “Tender Heart” and much more in a special interview with The Washington Post national arts reporter Geoff Edgers on his weekly Instagram Live show, Stuck With Geoff, set for today at 2 PM, ET/11 AM, PT exclusively via the official Washington Post Instagram page.