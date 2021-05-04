HEATHEN To Take Part In Twitch Fan Q&A This Friday

Heathen released their new studio album, Empire Of The Blind, last fall via Nuclear Blast. Today, the band announces they will be hosting a Twitch fan Q&A on May 7. Join the band on the Nuclear Blast Twitch this Friday, here.

Heathen's David White comments, "Hey Metalheads! Come and join us for this Friday's Q&A event on the Nuclear Blast Twitch Channel! Kragen Lum and I will be online to chat a bit and answer any questions you might have for us! We hope you’ll join us to connect virtually until we can hang out in person! Cheers!"

Empire Of The Blind was for the most part engineered, produced, mixed, and mastered by Christopher “Zeuss” Harris at Planet Z Studios. Additional details — rhythm guitars, etc. — were put to digital “tape” by Kragen Lum at SubLevel Studio in Little Rock, AR. The album features guest appearances by Gary Holt (Exodus, Slayer), Rick Hunolt (Exodus), and Doug Piercy (ex-Heathen). The cover art to Empire Of The Blind was once again handled by renowned artist Travis Smith (Overkill, Exhorder).

Order your copy of in the format of your choice here.

Empire Of The Blind tracklisting:

"This Rotting Sphere"

"The Blight"

"Empire Of The Blind"

"Dead And Gone"

"Sun In My Hand"

"Blood To Be Let"

"In Black"

"Shrine Of Apathy"

"Devour"

"A Fine Red Mist"

"The Gods Divide"

"Monument To Ruin"

"Empire Of The Blind" lyric video:

"The Blight" lyric video:

Heathen is:

David White - Vocals

Lee Altus - Guitar

Kragen Lum - Guitar

Jason Mirza - Bass

Jim DeMaria - Drums