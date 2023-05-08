Heavy Metal Burger Wizards Grill Em All To Open Second Location In Long Beach, California

Grill Em All in Alhambra, California, home of the official Ozzy Osbourne burger, has officially announced plans for their second location. The metal thrashing mad burger joint will open a beach side version of their famous Valhalla in Long Beach, right on Alamitos Bays legendary "Horny Corner".

"Our beloved Valhalla has given birth to our new burger child, 'Burgs On The Beach'," says owner Matt Chernus. "Expect a mix of a John Candy beach movie and Slayer invading MTV Spring Break."

Owner-operator Matt Chernus and chef Niki Grasso hope to have the burgs grilling by the end of summer but no date has been set in stone. Grasso, a ten year veteran of Grill Em All, has added a few surprises to the menu which should see about 14 burgs, fries and wing selections.

It would not be a bad '80s beach movie without beer! Chernus and Grasso plan on having a beer program that rivals what they offer in Alhambra consisting of local brews, some cervezas and wine.

Grill Em All in Alhambra is open 11:30 to 9pm, Sunday – Thursday, 11:30-10pm Friday & Saturday. Similar hours will be in effect in Long Beach starting this fall.

In Setember 2022, Grill Em All teamed up with the Rock God for the Ozzy Osbourne burger. Owner Matthew Chernus and Chef Nicole Grasso created a monster burger fit for the Prince of Darkness. Topped with house made chimichurri, garlic aioli, blue cheese, onion frizzle and field greens the monster half pound burger comes served on a black bun.

The burger made its debut on Saturday, October 1st, 2022.

