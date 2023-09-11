HELIX Frontman BRIAN VOLLMER Featured In Career-Spanning Interview With Producer TOM TREUMUTH; Part 1 Available Now

Helix frontman, Brian Vollmer, is featured in a career-spanning interview on multi-platinum music producer/manager and a super fan Tom Treumuth's The Talk Music Podcast.

Says Treumuth: "This week's interview is yet another really special one for me and The Talk Music podcast as it's with singer Brian Vollmer from Helix. I truly regard them as another fantastic band that I owe my success to as a producer as I was fortunate to produce 4 albums for them. I am so grateful that one went double platinum and two others platinum in Canada.

We also had success around the world including a #1 album in Sweden for the album Long Way To Heaven due to a major commitment from the US and Europe when their manager Bill Seip and I got them signed to Capitol Records in Los Angeles. The key to that happening was that Dean Cameron from Capitol Canada was a major cheerleader for the band as was international head of Capitol/EMI David Munns from the UK. After opening for KISS on their European tour and getting heavy video rotation on MTV for the song 'Heavy Metal Love' from the album No Rest For The Wicked, the band started to blow up worldwide. Their signature song Gimme an R, Gimme a O..... what ya got 'Rock You' from the album Walking The Razor's Edge also received tons of play on MTV.

I LOVED all my times working closely with Helix, so this long entertaining chat with Brian will be my first interview in two parts. In Part One, we cover what Helix is up to currently, Brian's early music beginnings, his mentors, the formation of Helix, how he attracted Bill Seip (a booking agent at the time) to become his manager and some banter about how the song 'Rock You' came about.

Helix are still going as strong as ever and approaching their 50th Anniversary as a band! Kudos to them!"

