HELLBUTCHER's Debut Album Unboxed; Video

As the frontman of legendary Swedish maniacs Nifelheim, Hellbutcher stands among the most elite figures of the black metal underground, and with his eponymous new band, Hellbutcher, his frenzied mission continues conjuring sounds of pure blasphemy and absolute musical Armageddon. Nothing less than total metal devastation will do.

Following the end of Nifelheim, who played their final show in late 2022, Hellbutcher wasted no time in forging forward. Teaming up with old compadres in evil, guitarists Necrophiliac and Iron Beast, bassist Eld, and drummer Devastator (ex-Nifelheim), Hellbutcher quickly set about bringing their new vision to life. Together, they had quickly amassed enough material to record their raging, hellish, self-titled debut album, set for release on May 31 through Metal Blade Records.

Watch an album unboxing video below:

Recording in various locations around Sweden, such as Devastator's own Red And Black Hall Drum Studio and Iron Beast's Chrome Studios, and producing and mastering everything themselves - "No need for an outside producer since we knew exactly how our band should sound" - it is a record that stands proud and unambiguous as a work or pure, metallic mayhem.

From the album's opener, the crazed "The Sword Of Wrath," Hellbutcher's intent is loud and clear: Channeling the spirit of Venom, Bathory, Iron Maiden, Exciter, Motörhead, Mercyful Fate, and the aggressive spirit of true heavy metal. It's an explosion of diabolic evil, performed relentlessly by true masters of the form.

With an enviable musical pedigree and a killer album to their name, Hellbutcher are certain to scorch a mark onto the black metal scene. The man himself believes this could be even more devastating than his previous output. "I believe this band has the potential to surpass Nifelheim; we've accomplished more in a year than I did in the last decade with Nifelheim," Hellbutcher states. "The key difference lies in the fact that this band shares a common goal. I am now filled with tremendous inspiration, and I plan to create new songs, records, and gigs at a completely different pace than before."

Insisting in so many words that posers should die, and promising that their live shows "will be a neck-breaking experience," the underground is about to be hit with an outbreak of evil unlike anything it has seen for a long time. Time to turn the cross upside down: Hellbutcher is here, and they mean evil business.

Hellbutcher will be released on May 31 digitally and in the following physical formats and special editions:

- Jewel Case (EU + US)

- "Metal" Vinyl (EU + US)

- Special Edition (EU - CD, DVD, Patch)

- Special Edition (EU - LP, DVD, Patch) Orange Yellow Marbled Vinyl

- 180g Black Vinyl

- Ash Grey Smoke Vinyl (EU - Ltd. 300, Sound Pollution excl.)

- Blood Stained Ice Splatter Vinyl (EU - Ltd. 300)

- Red "Black Dust" Vinyl (EU - Ltd. 200, Sweden Rock Mag excl.)

Tracklisting:

"The Sword Of Wrath"

"Perdition"

"Violent Destruction"

"Hordes Of The Horned God"

"Death's Rider"

"Possessed By The Devil's Flames"

"Satan's Power"

"Inferno's Rage"

"Hordes Of The Horned God":

"The Sword Of Wrath" video:

Hellbutcher lineup:

Hellbutcher - vocals

Necrophiliac - guitars

Devastator - drums

Eld - bass

Iron Beast - guitars

(Photo - Soile Siirtola)