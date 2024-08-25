HELLOWEEN Drummer DANIEL LÖBLE Shares 2022 Live Drum Cam Footage Of "Where The Rain Grows"

Helloween drummer Daniel Löble has shared drum cam video from of "Where The Rain Grows" performed live in the UK in 2022.

Löble: "In today's video, I’m thrilled to share a video taken during a show in England of our preview tour 2022/23 that took us around the world. From the first hit to the last crash, this track has always inspired me with its catchy rhythm and dynamic tempo. I put my own spin on it, blending the original drum-arrangement with classic techniques and a modern touch to create an exhilarating performance."

"Where The Rain Grows" is taken from Helloween's sixth album, Master Of The Rings. It was the first Helloween album to feature vocalist Andi Deris and drummer Uli Kusch.

Earlier this year, Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM) announced the signing of Helloween for their upcoming studio album. Since their formation in 1984 and the spectacular reunion in 2017, Helloween are undoubtedly one of the world's outstanding representatives of the genre.

RPM comments on the signing: "It is a true milestone for Reigning Phoenix Music to welcome Helloween to our family of artists. Helloween are not just a band, they epitomize the energy and passion of power metal. Their music has inspired generations, and we are proud to collaborate in order to reach new heights."

Helloween themselves are equally enthusiastic about the new partnership: "Sven Bogner and his team have convinced us with their ideas and enthusiasm. They live and love metal, and this is what connects us - we look forward to be working with them!," explains singer Andi Deris.

The combination of Helloween and Reigning Phoenix Music promises a powerful synergy between one of the world's most influential power metal bands and a label that is passionate about promoting up-and-coming talents as well as established artists. Fans can look forward to thrilling musical experiences and innovative projects. Specifically, Helloween will start working on new material from the summer and are planning to release a new studio album in 2025.

Helloween are:

Michael Kiske - vocals

Andi Deris - vocals

Kai Hansen - guitars, vocals

Michael Weikath - guitars

Sascha Gerstner - guitars

Markus Grosskopf - bass

Daniel Löble - drums