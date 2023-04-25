HELLOWEEN - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Monsters Of Rock 2023 Show In São Paulo, Brazil Streaming

German metal legends Helloween performed at Monsters Of Rock 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil on April 22nd at Allianz Parque. Fan-filmed video of their entire set is available below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Dr. Stein"

"Eagle Fly Free"

"Power"

"Ride The Sky"

"Heavy Metal (Is The Law)"

"Forever and One (Neverland)"

"If I Could Fly"

"Best Time"

"Future World"

"I Want Out"

Helloween will return to the US and Canada this spring as part of their ongoing United Forces world tour alongside supporting special guests, HammerFall.

The trek will commence on May 13 in Dallas, Texas and wind its way through a total of thirteen cities, the journey drawing to a close on June 3 in San Francisco, California.

Fans can expect an epic night of Helloween hits spanning the band’s legacy as well as tunes from their latest album, Helloween, marking the first time tracks from the album will be performed live for US and Canadian audiences.

Tickets are on sale now. Secure yours today, here. See all confirmed dates below.

Dates:

May

13 - Dallas, TX - The Factory

16 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

18 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

20 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

21 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

23 - Toronto, ON - History

24 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Hall

26 - Chicago, IL - The Riviera

27 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

30 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

June

1 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

2 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

3 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

(Photo - Martin Häusler)