HELLOWEEN – United Forces North American Tour Coming In 2023; HAMMERFALL To Support

Helloween has announced they will be bringing their United Forces Tour to North America with 13 dates across May and June 2023. Swedish power metallers HammerFall will be on to support. The lone Canadian date is in Toronto on May 23, 2023. Public on-sale starts Friday, September 30, 10 AM local time.

Helloween singer Andi Deris comments: "We can’t wait to be back and celebrate our new album with our fans in the US and Canada!"

HammerFall says: “HammerFall will accompany Helloween on their North American tour next year! The highly successful United Forces tour will continue across the ocean in May and June, serving as the perfect prelude to the summer. You asked for it so here we go!”

Dates:

May

13 – Dallas, TX – The Factory

16 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

18 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

20 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

21 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium

23 – Toronto, ON – History

24 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Hall

26 – Chicago, IL – The Riviera

27 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

30 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

June

1 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

2 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

3 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield