HELLOWEEN – United Forces North American Tour Coming In 2023; HAMMERFALL To Support
September 27, 2022, an hour ago
Helloween has announced they will be bringing their United Forces Tour to North America with 13 dates across May and June 2023. Swedish power metallers HammerFall will be on to support. The lone Canadian date is in Toronto on May 23, 2023. Public on-sale starts Friday, September 30, 10 AM local time.
Helloween singer Andi Deris comments: "We can’t wait to be back and celebrate our new album with our fans in the US and Canada!"
HammerFall says: “HammerFall will accompany Helloween on their North American tour next year! The highly successful United Forces tour will continue across the ocean in May and June, serving as the perfect prelude to the summer. You asked for it so here we go!”
Dates:
May
13 – Dallas, TX – The Factory
16 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
18 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
20 – New York, NY – Terminal 5
21 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium
23 – Toronto, ON – History
24 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Hall
26 – Chicago, IL – The Riviera
27 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
30 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
June
1 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl
2 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
3 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield