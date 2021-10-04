HENRY ROLLINS Announces Good To See You 2022 Canadian Tour

Henry Rollins returns with the announcement of his Good To See You 2022 tour across Canada.

On the Good To See You 2022 tour, Henry will faithfully recount the events of his life in the brief pre-COVID period since the last tour, and when things got even stranger over the last several months. It's been an interesting time to say the least and he's got some great stories to tell.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, October 7th at 10am local via Ticketmaster. Confirmed dates are as listed:

May

19 – Vancouver, BC - Rio Theatre

20 – Nanaimo, BC - Port Theatre

21 – Victoria, BC - Alix Goolden Hall

24 – Calgary, AB – Bella Concert Hall

25 – Edmonton, AB – Venue TBD

26 – Saskatoon, SK – Broadway Theatre

27 – Winnipeg, MB – Park Theatre

30 - Kingston, ON – Grand Theatre

31 - Ottawa, ON – Algonquin Commons

June

1 - London, ON – London Music Hall

2 - St. Catharines, ON – First Ontario Performing Arts Centre

3 - Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall