Here For Blood Featuring SLASH PUPPET Song "When The Whip Comes Down" Set For Cinematic Release

JoBlo.com is exclusively reporting that Cineverse have acquired the US distribution rights to the gore-soaked action horror comedy, Here For Blood. The film features the Slash Puppet song, "When The Whip Comes Down".

Specific release dates haven’t been revealed yet, but Cineverse did confirm that they plan to give Here For Blood a theatrical release sometime in 2024, then the movie will be moving over to their horror streaming service Screambox.

Directed by Daniel Turres from a screenplay written by James Roberts, Here For Blood follows a down-on-his-luck wrestler and his girlfriend, who are having a hard time making ends meet. When his girlfriend finds herself overwhelmed by exams, muscle-bound wrestler Tom O’Bannon steps in to cover one of her babysitting gigs. But his chill night of junk food and video games quickly takes a turn for the cult-ish when the home is invaded by a gang of mask wearing maniacs. Isolated and unprepared, Tom, his girlfriend and a precocious 10-year-old must survive the night by any means necessary.

The film stars Shawn Roberts, Maya Misaljevic, Joelle Farrow, Tara Spencer-Nairn, Michael Therriault, Samantha Helt, Kelly Penner, Glen Michael Grant, Jesse Buck, Channing Decker, Marqus Bobesich, Jimmy Limb, Marc-Andre Boulanger, Steven Love, John Tench, and Holly Jade Balmer. Legendary rocker Dee Snider is also on the cast list, as he provided the voice of a decapitated skull.

Read more at JoBlo.com.

Check out a trailer below, as well as Slash Puppet's original video for "When The Whip Comes Down", directed by Sheldon Wilson.