HIDEOUS DIVINITY Premier "More Than Many, Never One" Music Video; Unextinct Album Released

Unextinct, the new full-length album from Hideous Divinity, is available now via Century Media Records. To celebrate the album release, the band have released a music video for the song, "More Than Many, Never One".

Says the band, "No AI, nothing is computer generated: witness the stunning work of Eclypso Studio on our vocalist Enrico Di Lorenzo's blood accompanying one of the longest, most atmospheric and ambitious tracks of the album."

Order your copy of Unextinct at this location. The album is available in the following formats:

- Ltd. CD Digipak

- Ltd. CD Jewelcase (US Edition)

- Ltd. Gatefold Transparent Sun Yellow 1LP 180g Vinyl – Limited to only 1200 copies worldwide

- Digital Album

Tracklisting:

"Dust Settles On Humanity"

"The Numinous One"

"Against The Sovereignty Of Mankind"

"Atto Quarto: The Horror Paradox"

"Quasi-Sentient"

"Hair, Dirt, Mud"

"More Than Many, Never One"

"Der Verlorene Sohn"

"Mysterium Tremendum"

"Leben Ohne Feuer"