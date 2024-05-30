HIGH PARASITE Feat. MY DYING BRIDE's AARON STAINTHORPE Announce Debut Album; "Let It Fail" Music Video Streaming

“This is not a side project. It’s a new touring and recording band, and with Forever We Burn, our debut studio album, we’re showing our love for all things gothic and grand, along with a collective belief that dark music doesn’t have to be confined to the shadows.” - Aaron Stainthorpe

Behold the revelation! Behold the birth of ‘death pop'! High Parasite emerges into the light, unveiling its debut album, Forever We Burn, set for release via Candlelight / Spinefarm on September 27.

Lighting the way is the inaugural single, "Let It Fail", a nihilistic anthem fusing big riffs, choruses, and grooves with electronic and industrial influences, whilst the ethereal vocals of Heather Thompson (Tapping The Vein) nod to her previous work with Paradise Lost. This cry of anguish to a world scarred beyond repair is accompanied by a video directed by Shaun Hodson (Loki Films).

Listen to the track here, watch the video below.

Forever We Burn features 10 new tracks, all produced by Gregor Mackintosh (Paradise Lost), who also adds some signature guitar lines; as a body of work, it both delves into the darker recesses of the human condition and heralds the arrival of a new name and a familiar, formidable voice.

The name (an acknowledgment of mankind as parasite-in-chief) is High Parasite; the voice is Aaron Stainthorpe – longstanding frontman with doom metal maestros, My Dying Bride.

As a revered and founding pillar of My Dying Bride, with a legacy spanning over three decades, the spotlight will doubtless focus on Aaron’s distinctive profile, initially at least; pull back the red velvet curtains, however, and another force emerges in the form of bassist/vocalist/songwriter Tombs – a key player in the creation of High Parasite as a livin’, breathin’ entity.

Every song bears the indelible stamp of Stainthorpe and Tombs, their collaboration forming the dark, pulsating core of this five-piece ensemble, fleshed out by Sam Hill (rhythm guitar), Jonny Hunter (lead guitar), and Dan Brown (drums).

Comments Aaron, “The band has been lurking in the shadows, developing, growing, and evolving, and is now ready to unveil its own brand of darkness to the world. Skating the lines between metal, gothic rock and dark synth-pop, High Parasite is here, and death pop is born!”

Pre-order Forever We Burn here.

Forever We Burn tracklisting:

"Forever We Burn"

"My Syndrome"

"Grave Intentions"

"Wasn’t Human"

"Concentric Nightmares"

"Hate Springs Eternal"

"Parasite"

"Let It Fail"

"Widowmaker"

"We Break We Die"

"Let It Fail" video:

High Parasite will take their realm of dark music to major venues across the UK and Ireland in October and November in support of Cradle Of Filth. Don’t miss the special Halloween performance at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town on October 31. Check out the full list of dates below.

October

27 - Bristol, England - O2 Academy

28 - Bournemouth, England - O2 Academy

29 - Birmingham, England - O2 Institute

31 - London, England - O2 Forum Kentish Town

November

1 - Swansea, Wales - Patti Pavilion

2 - Manchester, England - Damnation Festival

3 - Nottingham, England - Rock City

5 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight

6 - Dublin, Ireland -Academy

7 - Glasgow, Scotland - SWG3

8 - Newcastle, England - NX

(Photo - Andy Ford)