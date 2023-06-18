HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES Perform THE WHO, AC/DC, DAVID BOWIE, KILLING JOKE, ALICE COOPER And AEROSMITH Classics Live In Sofia; Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Show Streaming

On June 12th, Hollywood Vampires - featuring Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen - performed at Arena Sofia in Sofia, Bulgaria. Fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below.

The band is rounded out by Glen Sobel, Chris Wyse and Buck Johnson.

The setlist was as follows:

"I Want My Now"

"Raise the Dead"

"I'm Eighteen" (Alice Cooper)

"Five to One / Break On Through (To the Other Side)" (The Doors)

"The Boogieman Surprise"

"My Dead Drunk Friends"

"You Can't Put Your Arms Around a Memory" (Johnny Thunders)

"Baba O'Riley" (The Who)

"Who's Laughing Now"

"People Who Died" (The Jim Carroll Band)

"The Jack (AC/DC)

"As Bad As I Am"

"Heroes" (David Bowie)

- Jeff Beck Tribute - (instrumental)

"Bright Light Fright" (Aerosmith)

"The Death and Resurrection Show" (Killing Joke)

"Walk This Way" (Aerosmith)

"The Train Kept A-Rollin'" (Tiny Bradshaw)

Encore:

"School's Out" (Alice Cooper)

The Hollywood Vampires tour schedule for Europe is as follows:

Tour dates:

June

20 - Rudolf Weber Arena - Oberhausen, Germany

21 - Rockhal - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg

24 - Olympiahalle - Munich, Germany

27 - Stadtpark - Hamburg, Germany

28 - Citadel Music Festival - Zitadelle Spandau - Berlin, Germany

30 - Summer in the City - Zitadelle Mainz - Mainz, Germany