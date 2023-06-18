HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES Perform THE WHO, AC/DC, DAVID BOWIE, KILLING JOKE, ALICE COOPER And AEROSMITH Classics Live In Sofia; Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Show Streaming

June 18, 2023, 34 minutes ago

On June 12th, Hollywood Vampires - featuring Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen - performed at  Arena Sofia in Sofia, Bulgaria. Fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below.

The band is rounded out by Glen Sobel, Chris Wyse and Buck Johnson.

The setlist was as follows: 

"I Want My Now" 
"Raise the Dead"
"I'm Eighteen" (Alice Cooper)
"Five to One / Break On Through (To the Other Side)" (The Doors) 
"The Boogieman Surprise"
"My Dead Drunk Friends" 
"You Can't Put Your Arms Around a Memory" (Johnny Thunders) 
"Baba O'Riley" (The Who)
"Who's Laughing Now"
"People Who Died" (The Jim Carroll Band) 
"The Jack (AC/DC) 
"As Bad As I Am" 
"Heroes" (David Bowie) 
- Jeff Beck Tribute - (instrumental) 
"Bright Light Fright" (Aerosmith) 
"The Death and Resurrection Show" (Killing Joke) 
"Walk This Way" (Aerosmith)
"The Train Kept A-Rollin'" (Tiny Bradshaw) 

Encore:
"School's Out" (Alice Cooper)

The Hollywood Vampires tour schedule for Europe is as follows:

Tour dates:

June
20 - Rudolf Weber Arena - Oberhausen, Germany
21 - Rockhal - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
24 - Olympiahalle - Munich, Germany
27 - Stadtpark - Hamburg, Germany
28 - Citadel Music Festival - Zitadelle Spandau - Berlin, Germany
30 - Summer in the City - Zitadelle Mainz - Mainz, Germany



